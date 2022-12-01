A spilled carton of McDonald’s french fries is being blamed for a dispute between two brothers that sent one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and landed the other in jail, facing two felony charges, police said Thursday.
Christopher Vibbert, 33, is being held in Allen County Jail for 72 hours. He is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon. If convicted on both charges, he faces up to 22 years in prison.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Responding officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and hand. He was transported to a hospital and taken into surgery with what a doctor described as life-threatening injuries.
Vibbert was taken into police custody.
During questioning, Vibbert said he and his brother had attended a concert before picking up food at McDonald’s on the way home. As Vibbert made a sharp turn, the victim’s french fries spilled onto the vehicle’s floor, and the victim reacted by cursing at and punching his brother in the face, the defendant told police.
Both told police Vibbert ordered the victim to exit the vehicle. That’s where the brothers’ stories diverge.
Officers spoke to the victim before he went into surgery. The victim said he saw his brother reach for the gun, so he hurried to exit the vehicle. The victim said he was outside the vehicle when Vibbert shot him, the release said.
Vibbert said his brother refused to get out of the vehicle, and Vibbert reacted by pulling his 9 mm gun from the vehicle’s console and shooting, the release said.
Although Vibbert told police he acted in self-defense after he was attacked, “the defendant did not indicate at any time that he was in fear for his life,” Detective Mark Biecker wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
After spending 72 hours in jail, Vibbert is eligible to be released on $60,000 bond. The amounts were set during an initial hearing Thursday morning. The judge also issued a no-contact order, which states Vibbert may not contact his brother.
Vibbert’s next hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. No trial date has been set, and no defense attorney is named yet.