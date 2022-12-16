One of three people charged in the March shooting death of a Fort Wayne man found in a Whitley County ditch is headed to prison.
A Whitley Circuit Court jury found Robert Drake, 29, guilty Thursday of murder in the death of Curtis Edward Thomas, 30.
Drake, of Fort Wayne, faces 45 to 65 years in prison when Judge Matthew J. Rentschler sentences him on Jan. 17.
Mia S. Griffin, 35, and Ashlynn McClain, 20, both of Fort Wayne, were also charged with murder in Thomas' death. McClain is scheduled to stand trial for three days beginning Feb. 28. Griffin is due in court Monday for a pre-trial conference.
An on-duty Indiana state trooper found Thomas' body about 12:45 p.m. March 14 in a ditch beside Whitley County Road 700 East, just north of Indiana 14.
Thomas was to meet McClain at the Regency Inn at 1004 Coliseum Blvd. W. in Fort Wayne. He told a friend he was going to meet an "Iris McClain," and video from the bus he took showed him getting off at the Regency at 10:39 a.m.
The friend last received a message from Thomas at 11:01 a.m., and Thomas contacted McClain through Facebook at 11:04 a.m.
McClain later told police she had been communicating with Thomas to coordinate a pick-up, according to a probable cause affidavit written by state police Det. Andrew Mills. She told police she and Thomas intended to go to a hotel to use methamphetamine or other illegal drugs and have sex.
Thomas was picked up in a car driven and owned by Griffin, with Drake also in the car. Thomas sat in the front passenger seat, and Drake and McClain were in the back, court records said.
During the drive from the Regency, Thomas began acting strangely, McClain told police. Drake and Thomas began shouting at each other.
McClain said she heard a single gunshot from the backseat and Griffin pulled to the side of the road. Drake shoved Thomas' body out into the ditch, and the three drove to Indiana 14.
Griffin dropped Drake off at a retail location in Fort Wayne, and Drake took all of Thomas' possessions with him, court records said.