A Fort Wayne man incarcerated for molesting a 7-year-old girl took a plea deal Monday for molesting another child.
Anthony J. South, 38, pleaded guilty to a lower-level felony charge of child molesting. In exchange for the plea, South’s five original child molesting charges were dismissed.
South was charged with five counts of child molesting in October when the girl disclosed to his mother that she had been molested by South, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Todd Battershell.
South’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28. Without sentencing limits in the agreement, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will determine South’s sentence.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns accepted the plea and sent the matter to Zent’s court. With Zent’s acceptance of the plea agreement, South faces up to 16 years in prison.
Defendants seated next to South moved to turn their backs to him after he told Keirns he was guilty because he had intercourse with a person under the age of 14.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Noetzel prompted South to clarify what type of intercourse it was to ensure the information he provided lined up with the charges he pleaded guilty to, as his charges imply three different sex acts.
The girl, now a teenager, said the abuse spanned three years from when she was aged 9 to 12. It ended when South was sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting another child in 2020, according to the affidavit.
The girl said the assaults happened several times in different locations in Fort Wayne while the two were in South’s red Dodge Dakota.
The girl told police that South warned her not to tell anyone about the abuse and would often buy her candy, according to court records.
South’s first child molesting charges stem from 2019 when the victim’s stepmother found inappropriate videos on the child’s phone, according to court documents. As police interviewed the child, she detailed sex acts between her and South, which were similar to what the other girl described.
The first victim also described South showing her videos of nude teens and adults on his phone, reminding her to keep it a secret and not tell others, according to court records.
South accepted a plea agreement for the initial case but appealed his conviction and sentence. South said a judge denied him the ability to change his plea after he said he did not fully understand the agreement and that his sentence was inappropriate.
An appellate court found that the trial court was correct in rejecting the withdrawal of the guilty plea, court records show. The appellate court also determined his sentence was appropriate.