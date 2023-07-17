A Fort Wayne man currently incarcerated for molesting a 7-year-old girl took a plea deal today for molesting his daughter.
Anthony J. South, 38, was charged with five counts of child molesting in October when his daughter disclosed to his mother that she had been molested by South, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Todd Battershell.
South is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28. With no sentence outlined in the agreement, South's sentence will be determined by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns accepted the plea and sent the matter to Zent's court. The defendant faces up to 16 years in prison if Zent accepts the agreement.
South's daughter said the abuse spanned three years from when she was ages 9 to 12 and ended when her father was sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting another child in 2020, according to the affidavit.
The girl said the assaults happened several times in different locations in Fort Wayne while the two were in South's red Dodge Dakota.
South's daughter told police her father warned her not to tell anyone about the abuse and would often buy her candy, according to court records.