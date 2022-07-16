A $502,500 bond was set Friday afternoon for a Fort Wayne man charged with 11 drug-related felonies.
Fort Wayne police officers arrested Melvin D. Green, 32, of the 2700 block of South Harrison Street after a traffic stop Thursday.
Detectives recovered 30 grams of fentanyl and 1.3 grams of marijuana from Green’s vehicle after detaining it at Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue, law enforcement officials said. Undercover detectives had also bought fentanyl from Green before the Thursday stop, according to a news release.
Using those purchases and surveillance of Green, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division were able to file preliminary charges on him and get a warrant to search his home, the news release said.
In Green’s home, detectives found almost 10 grams of fentanyl and 3.1 grams of heroin. They also found two semi-automatic handguns, $1,600 in U.S. currency and two scales, according to the release.
Police continue to investigate.
Green was charged with four counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, each count carrying a sentence of 10 to 30 years. He was also charged with two counts of dealing in cocaine of 5 to 10 grams and faces sentences of three to 16 years on each of those counts.
The Allen County prosecutor’s office has also charged Green with three counts of dealing cocaine between 1 and 5 grams, which carry sentences of two to 12 years, and a count of dealing cocaine (no weight amount listed), which carries a sentence of one to six years.
The final felony filed against Green is maintaining a common nuisance, which has a sentence of six months to 28 months.
Green had his initial hearing Friday to set bond, but no trial date is listed yet.