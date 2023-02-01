A Fort Wayne man faces 20 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder during his trial in Wells County.
Reonte Cliffton Moore, 23, opted to take a plea agreement during the second day of his trial last week for the shooting of a co-worker at Berne Apparel in Ossian. His sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 15.
As part of the plea agreement that was submitted Jan. 24, the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office dropped a sentence enhancement for using a gun. That could have added five to 20 years to Moore’s sentence.
Employees at the Berne Apparel building said Moore came in Oct. 22, 2021, acting aggressive and irritated. During a phone conversation before the shooting, he was increasingly aggravated, witnesses said.
Based on witness testimony and video from the employer, Moore approached the victim and told him to go outside, then paced. He approached the man a second time and repeated the demand to go outside, adding a racial slur.
The shooting happened outside, and Moore left as a passenger in a Silver Impala. A state trooper then pulled the vehicle over and found the gun used in the shooting, court records said.