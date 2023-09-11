A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man faces three child molesting charges after a friend of his alleged 10-year-old victim told a school counselor about the abuse.
Deloncio T. Alex Jr. has been formally charged with three counts of child molesting and one charge of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, court records show. The charges carry a potential sentence of more than 90 years in prison.
When the victim spoke to a Department of Child Services case manager on Sept. 1, she told them the abuse had gone on for about three years, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Miranda Lasley. The victim described three recent acts of sexual abuse.
The child reported being raped twice, being forced to take a bath with the defendant and being sent a nude video of Alex.
When police interviewed Alex, he admitted to abusing the girl, court records show. The defendant said he raped the child and fondled her.
Alex will appear in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday.