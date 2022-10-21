Two Indianapolis men were held at gunpoint in a southeast side Fort Wayne apartment before one was shot in the chest on Fayette Street, according to court records filed Friday.
Riley Timothy Irving, 19, of the 2800 block of Lawrence Avenue in Fort Wayne, was charged with four felonies in connection with the early Thursday incident: attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.
He’s accused of driving the two men to an ATM to withdraw money before driving them to Fayette.
During his initial hearing Friday afternoon, Irving was assigned a public defender and had his bond set at $95,000, according to court records. His next court hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26.
Irving faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder. He also faces 10 to 30 years for the robbery charge and three to 16 years each for the armed robbery and criminal confinement charges.
Fort Wayne Police arrested him and an unidentified juvenile Thursday night. A witness put the juvenile’s age at about 12.
The shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Police who answered a 911 call found the man identified in court records as Victim 1 in the 1100 block of Fayette Street with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The other man, referred to as Victim 2, told police he didn’t know why Victim 1 brought him from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne. During the drive, however, Victim 1 was on the phone and texting with the person he planned to meet, Victim 2 said. After they stopped at Autumn Woods Apartments in the 1800 block of Chartwell Drive, Victim 1 left the vehicle and went inside, according to court records.
While Victim 2 was sitting in the car, two men with guns ordered him out of the car and into a first-floor apartment, according to court records. Inside, five men with guns stood around Victim 1, who was on his knees. The men ordered Victim 2 to lay face down and then went through the two men’s pockets, taking wallets and cellphones. The five men warned the victims they’d be shot if they moved.
The five men pistol whipped Victim 1 and took the two men to a car at gunpoint, court records state. Irving was driving, Victim 2 said. During the drive, the juvenile, who was later arrested with Irving, sat in the passenger seat with a rifle-style gun. The passenger behind him had a Glock handgun, which he and the juvenile were passing back and forth, probable cause paperwork states.
At a gas station, a gray car pulled up, and the gunmen handed over Victim 1’s wallet to the gray car’s driver, court documents state. The car with the gunmen and victims then went to a bank ATM and attempted to withdraw money using Victim 1’s bank cards. The accused also tried to get Victim 1 to send money using a phone app, a court filing states.
Irving later told police that they weren’t successful. Irving and the others became frustrated and drove the two victims to the Fayette location.
Before the shooting, Victim 1 signaled Victim 2 to be ready to run and began strangling Irving, then opened the rear driver’s side door and fell out of the car, according to court documents. As Victim 2 ran to the woods, he heard gunshots and Victim 1 screaming for help. When Victim 2 returned to his friend, Victim 1 said he wasn’t going to make it and asked Victim 2 to take care of his daughter.
Victim 1 was later transported to a hospital in life-threatening status early Thursday, police said. No update on his condition was available late Friday.
Police identified Irving from video at the gas station and got a warrant for his arrest, court records state. Irving denied the shooting at first but then told police that the juvenile fired two shots from the Glock first, then he fired two shots at Victim 1, according to court records.
Irving allegedly admitted to throwing Victim 1’s debit and credit cards and sweatshirt out the window and parking the car in an alley.