A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a 19-year-old who was entering his apartment for a confrontation has been found guilty of murder.
The jury also upheld a sentencing enhancement against Derrick D. Dennis II, 27, for using a firearm to commit the crime.
The trial started Tuesday and was expected to end Friday. However, the jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday after closing arguments and gave Allen Superior Court the guilty verdicts the same day.
Dennis was convicted of murdering Gery Allen Rucker, who was 19.
Dennis shot Rucker through a glass front door of an apartment at the Villages of Hanna on Sept. 14, 2021, according to court record. Rucker was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, and he died there later.
The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras at the apartment complex, court records say.
Rucker, who was wearing a ski mask, had arrived at the apartment to confront the woman Dennis was dating, court records say. Video evidence shows Rucker opening the door and looking inside before being shot.
Witnesses said Dennis first shot Rucker through the glass front door before walking through the doorway and standing over the victim as he continued shooting.
When officers interviewed Dennis, they noticed the suspect had fresh scrapes on his forearms, court records say. The video had shown Dennis cutting his arm on the front door’s broken glass as he exited the apartment.
The jury trial for Dennis was initially set for February 2022 before being moved to July. The jury was then postponed to this week because of congestion in Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent’s calendar, online court records say.
Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. March 20.