A jury convicted a Fort Wayne man today of attempted murder, along with four other felonies connected to a 2022 stabbing.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sent jurors out about 11:15 a.m. to contemplate whether 42-year-old Brandon K. Williams was guilty. Jurors came back shortly before 3 p.m. and convicted him of all five of his charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery and strangulation.
Williams now faces more than 70 years at his sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Police arrested Williams after responding to calls regarding a domestic disturbance at a northwest Fort Wayne apartment in July. When they arrived, they found a bloodied and swollen victim on the floor next to Williams, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Christopher McBride.
Over the course of the trial, the jury was shown police body and car camera footage of police responding to the incident. Footage of police entering the apartment appear to show Williams standing up from a kneeling position next to the victim as police hold him at gunpoint.
It goes on to show the victim, visibly pregnant with a swollen and bloody face, begging officers for help and telling them she was going to die. She told officers she was choked and stabbed 40 times.
"He tried to choke me to death," the victim could be heard saying in the video. "I can't hardly breathe."
Showing a photo of Williams' hands in handcuffs, apparently covered in blood, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee said Williams was "literally caught red-handed."
Public defender Marcia Linsky, William's attorney, told jurors the prosecutors wanted them to make a decision based off of emotion and not the facts presented.
Linsky said the victim was listed in non-life-threatening condition shortly after arriving at the hospital and that investigators don't have any medical evidence that confirms Williams was the father of the victim's child, which makes it difficult to prove a case for domestic battery.
Linsky also told jurors that just because the victim said Williams was trying to kill her, they did not know whether that was truly what was going on in his mind, focusing on a key element of the crime of attempted murder – intent.