Gregory Vaughn Jr., 35, was sentenced Friday to 42 years and six months in prison for shooting at least seven times a man who used a wheelchair.
A jury found Vaughn, of Fort Wayne, guilty Aug. 18 of attempted murder and theft of a firearm. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced him to the maximum for each charge with none of that time to be served on parole.
Vaughn fired 14 rounds into a vehicle where Anthony Davis Jr. was sitting on March 3, 2020, in an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail. Seven to eight of the bullets hit Davis, but he was able to drive to the nearest fire station following the shooting and was taken to a hospital, court records state.
Gull said before passing sentence, “How he didn’t die, I don’t know,” referring to Davis.
Davis’ sisters, Tameika Boyd and Toni Davis, said after the sentencing that they believe the shooting contributed to Davis' death about a month later. Davis died April 9, 2020, Boyd said.
The sisters also said in court that they felt Vaughn showed no remorse. “You did not, not one time, showed that you cared," Toni Davis said through tears in her statement to the court.
Vaughn said in his statement to the court that he wasn’t there and didn’t shoot Davis.
But in Gull's response to Vaughn, she said, "The jury disagreed, and I disagree.”