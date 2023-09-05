A 71-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim in a dump truck crash in the 7000 block of Bull Rapids Road on Friday.
William Ernest Collins died from multiple blunt force injuries when he lost control, skidded off the roadway and was thrown from the vehicle about 11:44 a.m., according to the Allen County coroner's office.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Collins' death has been ruled an accident and he is the 27th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.