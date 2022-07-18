A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Friday on Indiana 37 near the Ohio state line, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Oi La Ma died accidentally from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and his death is the 24th in motor vehicle crashes during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
First responders reported Ma was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that left Indiana 37 in the 26400 block and landed in a creek bed, the statement said. It said the vehicle caught fire and the driver exited the vehicle, but Ma died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by county police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.