The pedestrian killed in a weekend hit-and-run on the northeast side of Fort Wayne has been identified.
Andrew William Follett, 28, of Fort Wayne died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.
Officers said they arrived at the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive in Waynedale after a witness reported Follett lying in the middle of the roadway at 3:08 a.m. Sunday.
He was unconscious and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. Follett is the fifth traffic fatality of 2023.
Officers believe the driver of a Ford SUV left the area before they arrived. The vehicle has damage to the driver's side headlight area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.