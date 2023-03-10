A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 110 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting his wife and for other charges against him.
Har San, 24, said through an interpreter in court that he plans to appeal his case, which included being found guilty Feb. 10 of the murder of his 24-year-old wife, Ro Ze Ma, and of multiple drug-related felonies.
San and Ma were married religiously but may not have been married legally, said Tesa Helge, chief counsel of the Allen County Prosecutor's Office. They had a child together.
The murder happened sometime between late night March 19 and early morning March 20, court records show. San told police he was preparing to cut a relative's hair when he heard gunshots.
Witnesses told police San and Ma were arguing about him cheating on her. One witness heard San rack up a gun and the sound of gunfire in the bedroom Ma was in. San wouldn’t let them call police after the gunshots, according to court documents.
Richard Thonert, San's attorney, said Ma was killed by someone sneaking into the back door of their home, which was a well-known drug house.
San’s younger brother testified he and San were in another room together when the shooting happened, and people outside said they saw someone running from the house, Thonert said. A police K9 unit followed a scent to where a vehicle could’ve been, he added.
The jury also found San guilty of dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in marijuana. The charges were based on drugs police found in the home, and jurors also found him eligible for a sentence enhancement for using a gun while committing the murder.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced San to 65 years for murder, 20 years for the sentence enhancement and 25 years for the methamphetamine conviction. He was also sentenced to 10 years for the narcotic drug charge and two years for dealing marijuana, both of which will be served concurrently to the methamphetamine sentence.