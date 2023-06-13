A 21-year-old was sentenced to 140 years in prison Tuesday for the murders of two teens in 2021.
Tre Zwieg was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary and a sentencing enhancement in connection to the double homicide that claimed the lives of 19-year-old Brendan Cole and 16-year-old Juan Ramirez Jr.
Zwieg was arrested after the two teens were found dead in the garage of a home on Cumberland Avenue on Dec. 3, 2021. Court documents suggest the group was attempting to burglarize the home when Zwieg shot Coles and Ramirez.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille told jurors Zwieg lured the teens to the house with the intent of killing them. They introduced a witness, who defense attorney Gregory Fumarolo called a "jailhouse snitch," who said he heard Zwieg admit to the murders.
“Nobody wants to be a snitch,” the witness said, but “if something happened to someone in my family, I would hope someone would come forward if they knew something.”
After three hours of deliberation, the jury delivered guilty verdicts on all counts.