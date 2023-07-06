A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 215 years in prison for the murders of three men in 2018.
A jury found in May 30-year-old Jacquail Belcher guilty of shooting and killing Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28. Jurors also found that prosecutors made their case for a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.
Belcher received the maximum sentence for each charge. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
Prosecutors charged Belcher in January for the murders of three men from the backseat of a car on June 28, 2018.