A 59-year-old man was sentenced today to 45 years in prison for molesting his stepson for about six years.
A jury found Robert Romero of Fort Wayne guilty of two counts of child molesting in June. Charges were filed against Romero in June 2021 after his stepson, who he had adopted, contacted the National Suicide Hotline crisis chat service and disclosed the abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Todd Battershell.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Romero to 35 years for one count of child molesting and 10 years for the lower-level offense. The judge ordered the sentences be served consecutively.
During interviews with the victim, he described to police abuse that started when he was 5 years old and ended when he was about 12, court records show. A second victim, the boy's older sister, was identified during the police investigation.
No charges were filed on the sister's behalf, but police found a Department of Child Services report from 2012 that named Romero as the perpetrator of substantiated claims of sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.
The victim's sister, described Romero as "a man who broke the innocence of two children" in a letter to the court.
The victim's other older sister, who took him in as the Department of Child Services investigated the claims, told the judge how Romero broke her trust. The woman said she believed he would take care of her mother and younger siblings, but instead, he deeply traumatized them.
"Robert, you made me feel like I failed them," she said.
Romero told Zent he plans to appeal the conviction and sentence. He was appointed a public defender.