A 59-year-old man was sentenced today to 45 years in prison for molesting a relative for about six years.
A jury found Robert Romero of Fort Wayne guilty of two counts of child molesting in June. Charges were filed against Romero in June 2021 after the victim contacted the National Suicide Hotline crisis chat service and disclosed the abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Todd Battershell.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Romero to 35 years for one count of child molesting and 10 years for the lower-level offense. The judge ordered the sentences be served consecutively.
During interviews, the victim described to police abuse that started when they were 5 years old and ended when they were about 12, court records show. A second victim, also a relative, was identified during the police investigation.
No charges were filed tied to the second victim, but police found a Department of Child Services report from 2012 that named Romero as the perpetrator of substantiated claims of sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.
The relative of the second victim, in a letter to the court, described Romero as “a man who broke the innocence of two children.”
And one relative said Romero deeply traumatized his victims.
“Robert, you made me feel like I failed them,” she said.
Romero told Zent he plans to appeal the conviction and sentence. He was appointed a public defender.