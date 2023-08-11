Seven years in prison and a more than $200,000 restitution bill was the punishment a 40-year-old Fort Wayne man received Friday for fatally shooting a woman two days before Christmas 2021.
Henry C. Myers killed 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and injured her husband, Edward Quinn, after going to their home and demanding they hand over his children.
The children left their parents’ home after Myers and his wife got into a violent argument, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Scott Tegtmeyer.
Myers was initially charged with murder, criminal confinement, two counts of battery, one count of criminal recklessness and faced a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm to commit the offense. He first went to trial in January, but after nine hours of deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous decision on only two counts – battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness.
A plea agreement allowed Myers to plead guilty to battery and an added charge of reckless homicide in exchange for all other charges being dropped. The agreement also specified that the sentence for the charges he pleaded guilty to would be served at the same time as each other but consecutive to the counts the jury found him guilty of committing.
Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey sentenced Myers to five years for the higher battery charge and reckless homicide and to two years for the lesser battery charge and criminal recklessness.
He also ordered a total of almost $220,000 be paid to Edward Quinn.
Myers’ wife said the argument, that was over a failed attempt to arrange a three-way sexual encounter with her husband and one of her co-workers, led to him choking and pointing a gun at her, records show. She said Myers then wanted to get their children and drove to the Quinns’ home.
Eventually, Myers and Alexia Quinn began pointing guns at each other, each demanding the other put theirs down, Myers’ wife said. Shots were fired, striking multiple people, and Myers, who was wounded, ran from the home before collapsing in the backyard, records show.