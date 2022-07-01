A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 75 years in prison for fatally shooting a father of four children in September.
A jury found John Vires, 38, guilty in April of murder and an enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime in the Sept. 22 shooting death of William Erhardt, 37, at Vires' Franklin Avenue home.
Vires told police Erhardt began punching him before he drove Erhardt to his home on Franklin Avenue, went into his bedroom to retrieve his gun and shot Erhardt once before calling police.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Vires to 60 years for murder and 15 years for the gun enhancement, for a total of 75 years.
Amanda Erhardt, who referred to William Erhardt as her fiancé, said in September they had been together for 13 years.
Vires had previously visited the family's home and had helped out with yardwork, Amanda Erhardt said.
William Erhardt's death was one of 49 homicides in Allen County in 2021.