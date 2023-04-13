A 22-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 79 years in prison for the 2021 murder of Candace Lay.
Jamarion Thomas was originally charged with murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the crime. He was found guilty by a jury of all counts on Feb. 24.
During Friday's sentencing hearing, Thomas' reckless homicide charge was vacated because he was found guilty of murder. With the merged charges, he was sentenced to 55 years for murder, three years for criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, one year for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and 20 years for the firearm enhancement.
Thomas told Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent he plans to appeal his sentence and requested a public defender to do so.
Lay was 29 when she was shot and killed in her apartment as a gunfight between Thomas and a group of unknown people raged outside May 22, 2021. Prosecutors say they believe 76 rounds of ammunition were fired by Thomas during the gunfight, one of which struck and killed Lay.