A Fort Wayne man received a 91-year sentence Friday for the murder of his former girlfriend two years ago, a killing he did after stalking her at an apartment complex in the early morning hours.
Ronald Williams III, 33, shot downwards at 19-year-old Emoni M. Martin more than seven times as she was on the floor in the Serenity Drive apartment, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee said during the sentencing hearing. Some of the shots came after she was already dead, and this happened five weeks after she’d given birth to his child.
A few weeks before murdering Martin on Oct. 4, 2020, Williams kidnapped her and took her to Indianapolis, Lee said. Martin’s great-aunt, Wanda Martin, said later that Emoni Martin ended their relationship after that.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull said before passing sentence that she found the nature and circumstances of the murder to be particularly aggravating and that there were no mitigating circumstances in the case. Surveillance cameras at the apartments showed Williams and a friend skulking around at 5 a.m.
“You committed the murder by laying in wait. You stalked this girl,” she said.
About 7:28 a.m., Williams and a friend broke into the apartment. A man who was looking for Martin’s cellphone with her heard the noise and went to check it out, according to court records. He recognized Williams, who pointed a gun at him.
The man raised his arm to shield himself and heard a pop. He then fled back into the bedroom and jumped through a second-story glass window. Police found him when they arrived and took him to the hospital for injuries to his left wrist and right arm.
Two women who were asleep in the children’s bedroom hid under a bed after they heard gunshots, court records state. They heard Martin plead for her life, and when Williams and Martin came into the bedroom, one woman peeked out and saw Williams holding a gun at Martin, who continued to plead.
The women then heard the shots that killed Martin.
At the start of Friday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Robert Gevers II said, “Mr. Williams maintains his innocence.” When Williams was given the chance to make a statement to the court, Gevers read a message that said “I feel bad for the loss to the family” and “I’m grieving, too.”
The message also said he wanted to tell Martin’s family what happened but couldn’t and wished he hadn’t gone to the apartment.
After the sentencing, Martin’s father, Emanuel Wilson, said, “I’m glad we got justice for my baby.”
He added, “I feel like it’s closure – a long time coming, almost two years.”
In his victim’s statement to the court, Wilson talked about his daughter’s generosity of spirit, how she loved and accepted Williams where her father had misgivings he wished he listened to.
“She would’ve forgiven him,” he said. “Me, I don’t have any mercy for him. Not after he shot my daughter.”
The best thing Williams could do for his daughter and his family is admit his guilt, Wilson said.
Her mother, Chameka Martin, said she is raising her daughter’s two kids “that I have to answer to every day about why they won’t see their mommy.” Lee, the deputy prosectuor, mentioned that the boy had turned 4 the day his mother was murdered and would have to share his birthday with that tragedy now.
Nine family members gave victims’ statements telling about the warmth and heart Martin had, and about 25 of Martin’s family members and friends attended the hearing. No one was there for Williams.
Gull sentenced Williams to 65 years for the murder, six years for felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and 20 years for a sentence enhancement for Williams using a gun to commit the crime. She also sentenced him to two years and six months for violating probation for a previous conviction.