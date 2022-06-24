A Fort Wayne man charged with murder was sentenced Friday in another case to five years in prison for his part in a shooting during a marijuana deal gone bad.
Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, is waiting for his murder trial, which doesn’t have a date set yet. He’s accused of shooting Travis Deval Jones, 40, on Aug. 31.
In the shooting over the marijuana sale, Pearson, of the 2500 block of Capitol Avenue, pleaded guilty May 24 to three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon. The shooting happened April 2, 2020, at Baldwin Creek Apartments on Hobson Road in Fort Wayne.
According to court documents, four people in a white Nissan Versa went to buy marijuana at the apartment complex. The person selling saw two people in the back seat with guns, their hoods up and heads down.
The seller thought they planned to rob him and went back inside. Pearson and another man came out and accused them of tying to rob their friend.
When they tried to drive off, Pearson and the other man shot at the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
One of the victims was shot in the left hip, and the bullet was lodged in the fleshy area. Another victim was shot in the left cheek, resulting in a broken bones in the jaw and in the third and fourth vertebrae. The third victim was shot in the back.