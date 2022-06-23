Two military provisions proposed by Lauren Tomkiewicz, the widow of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, are now included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.
The language was adopted Thursday morning following an hours-long meeting of the House Armed Services Committee.
Matthew Tomkiewicz, a Fort Wayne native, was one of four U.S. Marines killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed during a NATO training exercise in March. He was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University.
The crash happened in a remote part of Norway during extreme weather conditions.
Following Matthew Tomkiewicz's death, Lauren Tomkiewicz said she had to wait an “agonizing” 23 hours before receiving notification that he had died. She advocated for a new provision requiring next of kin to be notified within four hours of the death of a U.S. service member. According to Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, the current requirement is to deliver that notification within eight to 24 hours.
“Due to the current archaic system, my official notification came nearly 15 hours after I read about it on social media,” Lauren Tomkiewicz said in a statement released by Banks’ office. “ This amendment is imperative in updating the notification process by allowing this policy to adapt to current times and technology.”
She also called for a second amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, requiring that the remains of U.S. service members be transferred on military aircrafts. According to the release, “if extenuating logistical circumstances prevent this guarantee” then the family must be notified and sign a waiver to allow the service member’s remains to be transported commercially.
“No military spouse should ever have to hear, ‘Your husband is 100% coming back home via commercial aircraft transfer.’ This amendment helps give power back to the family, while also holding Mortuary Affairs Operations accountable in actually following current policy guidelines,” Lauren Tomkiewicz said. “The families of those who make the ultimate sacrifice should become the ultimate priority."
Banks announced in the release that he had secured the inclusion of Lauren Tomkiewicz’s proposals in the annual defense spending bill. Now the bill heads to the House floor following its approval by a 57-1 vote in the House Armed Services Committee.
In a statement, Banks said he is “inspired by (Lauren’s) strength and grace.”
Lauren Tomkiewicz said she hopes the new requirements will prevent other military families from going through what she experienced following her husband’s death.
“To the next spouse that will inevitably be handed a folded flag, I am doing this for you," Lauren Tomkiewicz said. "I am disappointed this system failed me, but I will never stop using my voice to help prevent any unnecessary, additional heartache of my fellow Gold Star Families.”