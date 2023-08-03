Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday announced how he wants to invest $22.6 million the city will receive from the state in local income tax. The city usually receives about $7 million.
Henry, who is running for a fifth term in the mayor’s office, said the initiatives will help continue Fort Wayne’s momentum.
Councilman Tom Didier, the Republican running for mayor, criticized Henry's proposal, however. Didier said in a statement that he wants collaboration among city officials to ensure the investments benefit all city taxpayers.
The city will receive $22.6 million in local income tax, which is a “much larger” allocation than in previous years, the city news release said. With the extra funding, the city plans to invest $70 million in neighborhood and infrastructure.
Henry previously announced plans to invest $48 million in neighborhood and infrastructure improvements, based on the city budget and typical income tax receipts. In May, he announced local income tax receipts would be more than triple the typical amount.
At that time, Henry said the next step would be to work with City Council members on a spending plan because it requires their approval. The city's announcement Thursday said the investment plan is set to be discussed at the City Council meeting Tuesday.
Dider said the administration hasn’t talked to City Council members to work on identifying priorities for the money, however.
"I’m frustrated because we never get asked for input on these matters, but we always get asked to pay the bill,” Didier said. “I support the progress we have made downtown, but these rebates were from taxes paid by everyone, and the city needs to do a better job to make sure all of its residents benefit from these funds.”
Henry’s proposed project list is divided into four categories: neighborhoods, infrastructure, riverfront and public safety.
The $6.58 million for neighborhoods would be invested in the second phase of the Pontiac Streetscape project, 10 city park playgrounds, the Pontiac Street Market, strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne, trees, neighborhood improvement grants, a sidewalk for the Neighborhood Health Clinic and Irish Town landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan.
The $4.8 million for infrastructure would be spent on railroad overpass structural work and beautification in the area of Harrison Street and Fairfield Avenue, LED streetlights and welcome signage on Interstate 69.
The $8.5 million earmarked for riverfront development includes the second phase of the tree canopy trail, strategic property acquisition, the Urban Trail, riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage, demolition of the Pepsi property and the Headwaters Park splash pad.
The city is also required to use $2.1 million of the local income tax for public safety salaries.
Henry said in a statement that he’s proud of how the investments will help the community.
“We’re committed to being good stewards of the additional funding that has come to our community,” he said. “The projects and initiatives that we’ve identified will have a lasting and meaningful impact.”
Didier said he was disappointed to see how much of the funding is planned for downtown development instead of neighborhoods.
“This proposal reads more like a wish list of projects and not like an effort to collaborate for a brighter future for our city,” he said.