Allen County needs a new state-of-art jail that addresses inmates’ mental health and addictions as well as incarceration, Mayor Tom Henry said Monday.
Although city officials won’t decide whether to build a new jail, “we recognize that the current jail will not suffice,” Henry said in a statement.
The Allen County commissioners have proposed building a new 1,100-bed jail on about 70 acres on Adams Center Road near East Paulding Road. The facility is estimated to cost as much as $350 million.
The location has drawn criticism from opponents who have suggested locations other than southeast Fort Wayne would be more appropriate. The commissioners have said they’re open to building elsewhere, but had to answer to a judge’s order.
In late March, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the commissioners to develop plans to stop problems that violate detainees’ rights, including overcrowding and understaffing. His ruling was the result of a lawsuit inmate Vincent Morris filed in January 2020.
A hearing on the issue is scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court.
“It’s imperative that the new jail be a comprehensive, restorative justice facility,” said Henry, who is seeking next year’s Democratic nomination for a fifth term as mayor. “It must be one that addresses mental health, addiction, and life skills as well as incarceration needs.”
Henry said the public deserves a transparent discussion with Allen County officials who will make the final decision.
“The Board of Commissioners is tasked with determining where a new jail will be located, and County Council will have to approve a plan to finance the project,” he said. “This isn’t under the jurisdiction of the city of Fort Wayne.”
Friday, dozens of people gathered outside Citizens Square to protest the commissioners canceling their weekly meeting – a time when they usually talk about the jail.
The mayor said he prefers “a solution and location that best meets the needs of the community while also protecting the quality of life for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.” He said Fort Wayne is seeing momentum and growth, including new housing and neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.
“We don’t want to see this forward momentum be hindered in any way,” he said.