Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is giving employees pay increases and hazard pay after the board met today to make it official.
Rachel Guin, board president, proposed last week that medics get raises of $5 an hour and that dispatch staff get $2 hourly increases. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, is taking over its operations for the first time Thursday after the board voted to find the contractor PatientCare EMS Solutions in default last month.
The action followed two years of unacceptably slow response times to top-priority emergency calls. The city’s contract requires medics to arrive to at least 90% of emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes.
PatientCare EMS Solutions, which was formerly known as Paramedics Logistics, has been the ambulance authority’s contractor since 2009. The contractor has managed medics, ambulances and operations, and the ambulance authority has handled billing and administrative work. TRAA is funded by user fees and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
The pay raises follow a review of the ambulance authority’s operations by Washko & Associates emergency medical system consultants. The board also approved one-time payments of $1,000 to all employees that have stayed with the ambulance authority through the transition.