This weekend will be the last of the season that residents can go swimming at the Fort Wayne and New Haven outdoor public pools.
The Fort Wayne pools at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Jury Pool in New Haven will close for the season at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said in a news release that the city pools are closing this weekend because many of the staff are preparing to go back to school.
“Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to operate the pools safely,” the news release said.
Many Allen County students will return to school next week with Northwest Allen County Schools and East Allen County Schools starting Wednesday and Fort Wayne Community Schools on Aug. 10. Students at Northwest Allen County Schools return to class Aug. 16.
The Fort Wayne pools are expected to be open from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. Jury Pool plans on being open 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.
Fort Wayne has eight water playgrounds that are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice at several parks: Buckner, Franklin School, Kreager, McCormick, Memorial, Promenade, Shoaff and Waynedale. A water playground at Robert E. Meyers Park inside the north gate at Parkview Field is open Monday through Friday on days with no events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The New Haven Community Center Park Splash Pad will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Labor Day.