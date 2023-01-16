Lindsey Lortie said one aspect of working at the Fort Wayne work-focused nonprofit Blue Jacket that surprised her was the answer many clients gave when asked what their employment skills were.
They didn't know.
That's one of the barriers to appropriate and permanent employment that the organization addresses, Lortie told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday.
Lortie, the program's director, was the featured speaker at the club's weekly lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge.
Blue Jacket's mission is helping clients forge their way into the workforce, she said, by employing various means, including classes and social enterprises, to reboot clients' careers.
The centerpiece of the program is the Blue Jacket Career Academy, a two-week course that helps identify and overcome barriers, such as not having a resume or work experience or working with a disability, mental health challenge or addiction.
Participants can then move on to employment in the community or in one of Blue Jacket's social enterprises – a used clothing store, a cleaning company and the Tall Rabbit Cafe & Community, which is a coffee shop and gathering place.
Lortie said an additional enterprise is under development and will be announced soon.
Lortie explained that the organization was started to help prepare and place incarcerated people in employment once they were released. But staff members realized the problem went beyond that.
"Many people didn't fit the grant, and we had to turn people away," she said.
The group's leaders then decided to let go of a grant so they could help people regardless of the source of their need, she said.
The current qualifications for entering the program are being at least 18 years old and having a reliable source of communication, Lortis said.
"(The clients) get the chance to prove they're ready," Lortie said.
The program has a 78% enrollment rate – and 75% of those clients have come to the first day of class. About 97% of academy graduates are employed in the first three months.
But the program is shooting for 100%, Lortie said.
Since 2006, Blue Jacket has graduated 3,160 people.
The social enterprises run by Blue Jacket are there to provide transitional employment until a person gets a community job, she said.
"One of our best statistics is that we have a one-year retention rate (in community jobs) of 85% – 85% of people are still holding a job a year later." Lortie said.
She said Blue Jacket follows up periodically with its clients to help keep them on track.
Holding a job helps clients learn to organize their time and life, develop financial and housing stability goals and build confidence and hope. Lortie said.
"A job is so much more than a paycheck," she said.