Fort Wayne police Thursday identified an officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old Wednesday.
Andrew M. Fry, an eight-year veteran, shot Wyatt Beckler of Fort Wayne, who was identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.
The coroner ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide – the 22nd homicide in Allen County this year. Beckler was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Fry, who was hired June 27, 2014, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Beckler was shot about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hoagland Avenue and Butler Street. Police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Poplar Street with a person possibly armed.
Officers saw Beckler, who matched the description given to 911 dispatchers. “At some point during this incident, shots were fired by police, striking the subject,” according to the department.
Officers gave Beckler medical aid until medics arrived. Beckler was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Fry wasn’t injured during the incident.
Asked whether Fry was pointing a gun at anyone, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman, said in an email, “As the investigation progresses more information will be forth coming.”
An administrative report Fort Wayne police released on Fry said he has two disciplinary actions in his personnel file, both for a police vehicle crash. The incidents happened in 2016 and 2018, and the department issued a letter of reprimand each time.
Fry began working the southeast quadrant of the city in April 2015, his record shows. From January through April of 2018, he worked on temporary assignment in the department’s detective bureau.
The police department awarded Fry three commendations in the last four years. In 2018, he received a Distinguished Service Citation for Valor; in 2019, he received a Community Service Citation; and in 2022, he received a letter of commendation.
Police have identified several witnesses to the shooting who they said are cooperating. City police, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the Allen County coroner’s office are still investigating the shooting.
This was the second police shooting in Fort Wayne this year. The other, on Jan. 7, didn’t result in death.
Officer Allissa C. Barnhorst shot Thomas A. May in a home in the 800 block of Lemonwood Court. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and arrested on Jan. 9 and charged felony intimidation, four counts of felony pointing a firearm, felony criminal recklessness and felony neglect of a dependent.
He was convicted by a jury July 21.
Barnhorst and another officer went to the home because of suicidal threats. May had a blood alcohol level of .30% and had oxycodone in his system, according to the probable cause affidavit against May.
When she arrived, he pointed his gun directly at Barnhorst, who retreated to another room. May refused to put down his gun when repeatedly told to, then pointed his gun at two females in the house, court documents said.
He then walked towards Barnhorst, who fired a shot and hit him in the groin.
May was sentenced to 23 years, 20 of them for a sentence enhancement of using a firearm in a felony, according to online court records. It’s to be served concurrently with two years for one felony count of pointing a firearm and two years for one felony count of neglect of a dependent.
He was also sentenced to three years for a felony count of intimidation, to be served consecutively with the 20-year sentence enhancement.