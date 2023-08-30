After striking and killing a pedestrian in April, a Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant was ordered to pay a $35.50 fine for failing to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury.
In the fifth on-duty collision of his career, Sgt. Joshua Hartup struck Henry Najdeski, a local attorney, on April 19 at the intersection of South Calhoun and Main Streets. Najdeski died from his injuries on April 22.
Earlier this month, Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander announced his office's finding that Hartup was not criminally liable for Najdeski's death. Prosecutors instead opted to file the Class A infraction for failure to yield against the officer.
“After reviewing these investigations, this office has determined that there is no criminal liability to attach to Joshua Hartup,” the office's new release read. “Indiana does not have a negligent homicide law as some states, including Ohio, have enacted.”
Najdeski had the right of way to cross the street when he was struck in the crosswalk, the prosecutor's office found. As he turned east onto Main Street, Hartup had a green light.
Hartup, who was driving an unmarked police vehicle at the time of the crash, said he did not see Najdeski until he struck him, according to the Aug. 8 news release. The officer then stopped the vehicle, asked for emergency medical assistance and attempted to render aid until emergency personnel were on the scene.
In the release, McAlexander said Hartup submitted to chemical testing, provided statements and interviews to investigating agencies and voluntarily turned over his personal and city-owned cell phones during the investigation. Investigators found that neither phone was in use at the time of the crash.
Hartup's vehicle had no police equipment, such as emergency lights, computer equipment or an in-car camera, according to the release. Neither the black box nor the event data recorder recorded the incident.
Video obtained from cameras at Main and Harrison streets and also from the Rousseau Building, looking down on the intersection did not show Hartup was driving at an excessive speed, according to the release.
Hartup was represented in the matter by Adam Henry, who serves as general counsel to the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of Fort Wayne and other local police unions, according to his profile on the Beers Mallers website.