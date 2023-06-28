City officials celebrated Wednesday the beginning of the Franke Park Renaissance Master Plan by breaking ground on the first phase of the project.
The celebration followed five years of planning and fundraising with an advisory group of park stakeholders and public input, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said in a news release.
The first phase will include a few new features: a tree-lined entrance from Goshen Road, a bridge over Spy Run Creek, and an enclosed, rentable pavilion with capacity for 400 people with parking.
It also includes a paved multi-use trail; improvements to the mountain bike and hiking trails; and improvements to traffic flow, the news release said.
The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Mayor Tom Henry said he is looking forward to the improvements as part of the renaissance initiative, which he called one of his favorite projects.
“Residents and visitors will be able to have a lasting and meaningful experience at our largest park as we build a world-class enhancement for the public to enjoy,” Henry said in a statement.
“One of the things that makes Fort Wayne a city like no other is our Parks and Recreation Department.”
The full project could take more than 15 years and more than $80 million to complete, the parks department has said.