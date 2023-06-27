Fort Wayne officials celebrated the grand opening of the Riverfront at Promenade Park and the completion of Phase 2a of Riverfront Park Public Space.
The Riverfront at Promenade Park, which has been developed by Barrett & Stokely, is a six-story, mixed-use building with more than 200 apartments, seven townhomes and a 900-space parking garage. Swiss Re, the anchor tenant, occupies 30,000 square feet, and the building has nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space.
The building represents a total investment of $88.7 million. Rex Barrett of Barrett & Stokely said in a statement that he’s excited about how the multi-use development will help move riverfront development forward.
Phase 2a of riverfront development is designed primarily as a connection between Promenade Park and Headwaters Park. About $2.6 million has been invested in Phase 2a.
Mayor Tom Henry said city officials are passionate about having unique quality-of-life amenities, providing opportunities for success and being a welcoming community.
“The public and private investments along our riverfront do all of those things,” Henry said in a statement. “I continue to be amazed and encouraged by the ongoing interest and support as we work together to build on our successes with riverfront development. We wouldn’t be the city we are today without the attention we’ve given to our downtown – the heart of Fort Wayne.”
Nancy Townsend, director of community development, said the work has been the result of true community partnership and collaboration.
“Together we worked to find a way to involve all the community partners,” Townsend said in a statement. “The Barrett & Stokely team’s philosophy about building, owning and managing their developments long-term make them a good fit for our community.”