The Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board can officially start negotiations to relocate the downtown Taco Bell across the street to make way for development.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission took the first step by approving the start of negotiations on land it owns at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street. Taco Bell is currently located across the intersection at the northeast corner.
The capital improvement board wants to free the property where Taco Bell currently sits to make way for development. The board has already approved a purchase agreement for the land where Rally’s and King Gyro’s are located, which is between Taco Bell and the Grand Wayne Center, with future development in mind.
Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, said the capital improvement board might use the space to expand the Grand Wayne Center or for private investment. The plan would free the 1.6-acre site “for a higher and better use,” Leist said.
Aside from the relocation proposal, Leist said the board’s options for the current Taco Bell location are to buy the fast-food restaurant out of its lease or to wait until the agreement expires in about 20 years.
The Rally’s and King Gyro restaurants don’t pose the same issues, Leist said, because the owner’s leases have shorter terms with less than two years left.
President Christopher Guerin asked whether Taco Bell would be willing to move to any other locations. Leist said the ownership group has about 15 locations through the region, and the downtown Taco Bell is one of the highest performing.
“The traffic count through there is very appealing,” Leist said. “Moving to any location other than right across the street here was going to be problematic.”
All redevelopment commission members – except for Nathan Hartman – voted in favor of starting negotiations.
Hartman said he wants to know more about the capital improvement board’s plan. He asked about how the new Taco Bell building would be financed, but no one from the capital improvement board was present to answer questions.
“It’s more of a concern just with the amount of money it is going to take to move a restaurant across the street,” Hartman said after the meeting.
Member Steve Corona said the capital improvement board’s plan to relocate Taco Bell seemed like the best option when compared to buying out the lease or waiting 20 years.
Leist said the commission’s approval Monday essentially started the process. The capital improvement board is expected to approve a similar request to start negotiations.
The capital improvement board will then negotiate with Taco Bell to modify the current lease or form a new agreement.
Lastly, the board will return to the redevelopment commission to work out a ground lease for what it hopes will eventually hold Taco Bell’s new location.