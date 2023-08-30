The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired seven passenger cars that will be restored and added to the Indiana Rail Experience attraction.
The cars, built in 1941, were once part of the New York Central Railroad’s Great Steel Fleet of passenger trains, a news release said. The fleet restoration is expected to cost more than $1.2 million, and the organization plans on funding the project with donations, grants and ongoing ticket sales.
The cars will eventually join the four cars the Fort Wayne nonprofit already owns. The Indiana Rail Experience offers rides on a steam locomotive that travels the Indiana Northeastern, a regional short-line railroad.
Kelly Lynch, vice president of the organization, has called the rail experience a “regional tourist attraction but in our own back yard.”
Joe Knapke, president of the historical society, said in a statement that the acquisition from Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum has ensured the organization will have dedicated fleet equipment for the rail experience and future steam excursions around the country.
“Rochester’s care and stewardship in preserving this equipment through the years means that the cars will be enjoyed by thousands of people every year,” Knapke said.
The organization’s first goal is to raise $160,000 to get one car into service in 2024. More information about the capital campaign can be found online at https://www.greatsteelfleet.org/.
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society announced about three weeks ago that it acquired a 141-year-old, Pleasant Lake railroad station that will support the rail tourism expansion in northeast Indiana. In the last year, the organization has bought two former Pennsylvania Railroad coaches, completed restoration of a dining car and open-air car, converted a former baggage car to provide electricity for its trains and acquired a Canadian Pacific dome-observation, lounge car.
Lynch said growth of northeast Indiana’s rail tourism has been a long time coming.
“We’ve long maintained that we have this lightning, and we’re trying to find the bottle to put it in,” he said.
Andrew Hershman said the success has come from finding the right fit with a partnership between the Fort Wayne nonprofit and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad. Hershman has been involved on both sides – as the Marketing and sales director for the railroad and a general project manager for the nonprofit.
The 105-mile short line has freight trains using the tracks during the week, which has left weekend tourism as a compatible move.
Hershman said he’s been amazed by the progress since the partnership started about two years ago.
“If you were to tell me that all this could be happening on the short line here five years ago, I would have called you crazy,” he said. “For all of these to happen, for all of these stars to align, for all of it to work out, it’s really a remarkable feat.”
For now, the historical society will work on restoring the cars at its New Haven facility. Hershman said the work is expected to take four to seven years, depending on funding.
Lynch said the organization hopes to build the Indiana Rail Experience into a staple for northeast Indiana entertainment.
“What we hope this becomes is a new institution – as classy and historic as the Embassy and as family friendly as the zoo,” he said.