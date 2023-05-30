Mari Love was born and raised on the southside of Fort Wayne, and she grew up watching her fellow community members struggle with their mental health.
Love said she started the Southside Love Link-Up, an event focused on helping people get resources to help their mental health, in 2020 when she also saw her community unable to come together.
“This originally was supposed to be like a block party for kids,” Love said Tuesday, “but it just blew up.”
This year is the fourth annual Southside Love Link-Up, which Love said will host about 50 vendors with mental health resources in the Link’s Wonderland parking lot. This year’s event is June 10 and will feature a Suicide Awareness Walk.
“I was reading statistics about teens who committed suicide, and it’s just gone up in our community,” Love said. “I want to bring awareness to everyone, and I want to let people struggling know they are not alone, and there are people here to support them.”
Love also said she wants to push a self-care initiative at her event, especially one geared towards mothers, who she said “don’t take care of themselves” because they are worried about their children.
“We’re seeing mothers feel burnt out, and we’re seeing mothers and grandmothers get sick because they aren’t taking care of themselves,” she said.
Jennifer Norris-Hale first experienced depression and anxiety in 2010, after giving birth to her third son. At that point, she didn’t think it would be a pinnacle point in her life.
Norris-Hale started Mission: Motherhood – a Fort Wayne-based organization connecting mothers to programs to help them through their mental health struggles.
“I had no other intention except giving other women a story to hear,” Norris-Hale said. “I had been through so much, I knew what it was like to struggle. … I couldn’t just sit back and be like, ‘OK, I don’t know what to do.’ ”
Mission: Motherhood started as an online support group in 2020, and since then, the organization has done peer-to-peer support, educating women on postpartum depression and the importance of screenings.
Norris-Hale said Mission: Motherhood hosted a Maternal Mental Health Conference on May 3, at the University of St. Francis’ Center for Integrated Public Health Education and Research. Mission: Motherhood worked with the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium on the conference.
The organization also worked with Mayor Tom Henry to make a proclamation for May to be Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month in Fort Wayne, with the first Wednesday of the month as Maternal Mental Health Day.
“I love May because we spotlight women and have conversations that we may not have throughout the year,” Norris-Hale said. “Mission: Motherhood has been really good at bringing people and community partners to the table to understand community needs, and we’re just getting started.”
One of the organizations Mission: Motherhood works with is A Mother’s Hope, a maternity home on North Clinton Street that provides housing for women who are pregnant and homeless.
Stasia Roth, the shelter’s executive director, said A Mother’s Hope can house eight women at a time, so they can share their experiences rather than being isolated. Roth said it’s a great opportunity for women to see how maternal mental health is an issue.
Norris-Hale provides counseling at A Mother’s Hope, said Stasia Roth, the shelter’s executive director. She teaches women about infant massages, which encourage bonding through eye-to-eye contact, smiling and mutual interaction.
Roth said she thinks people aren’t talking about maternal mental health enough, and it’s important for the community to provide services for mothers in need.
“(Being a mom) is the hardest job you will ever do,” Roth said. “Women don’t think they can share the terrible and hard parts. They feel alone and like no one else is experiencing it. Women need to be able to share their experiences.”
Colleen Mitchell, access center manager for Connect Allen County, shared Roth’s sentiments. Connect Allen County works with Mission: Motherhood to deliver diapers to women in the community.
The organization also connects families and individuals in Fort Wayne with community resources or social services. The employees – known as navigators – directly connect anyone with mental health concerns to services that can help.
“With everybody who comes in, we do complete a quick mental health scale,” Mitchell said. “(The navigators) will educate them on service providers, the types of services and therapies and counseling that those organizations provide. They let them choose what feels like a good fit and get them connected to those services.”
Mitchell said it’s important to keep an eye on maternal mental health because of the impact it has on the whole family. She said mothers who come to Connect Allen County are appreciative of the access to resources, and they leave with more knowledge about taking care of their mental health.
“It affects everybody, and it affects all facets of their life,” she said. “I think part of what’s changing in our community is that many of the agencies in the community are doing a lot of education work about the benefits of seeking help for mental health, and it is changing the perception of mental health in the community.”