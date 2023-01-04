The city of Fort Wayne spent about $3 million last year on more than 75 parks and recreation facility projects, ranging from window glass replacement at the Botanical Conservatory to restoring Pavilion No. 3 at Foster Park.
“I’m encouraged by the comprehensive, ongoing commitment to enhance our parks with quality, low-cost programming and recreational opportunities,” Mayor Tom Henry said Wednesday, as the city released the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department report.
“Our parks are an essential component of the outstanding quality of life we enjoy in Fort Wayne and it’s important that we invest in them," Henry said in the statement.
Another $3 million in investments are planned this year for parks and recreation projects.
In 2022, along with the conservatory window glass and Foster Park pavilion restoration, capital improvement projects included:
• 30 new outdoor Pickleball courts through resurfacing, converting and restriping, benefitting Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park, Kettler Park and Tillman Park
• Kreager Park Taylor’s Dream playground safety surface replacement
• McMillen Park Golf Course cart paths paving
• Freimann Square Anthony Wayne and Swinney Park General Foster Monument cleaning and waxing and installation of four chess tables.
• Wells Street Bridge replacement of decorative knee portal components in truss
Complete details about last year's improvements and 2023 projects are online at www.fortwayneparks.org/invest.
Upcoming projects planned to enhance use of and access to the parks include:
• Buckner Park trail and picnic shelter addition
• Casselwood Park Playground improvements
• Community Center flooring replacement
• Franklin Park Splash Pad shade structures
• Jennings Center kitchen cabinets and countertops improvements
• Lakeside Park lighting for tennis, pickleball and basketball courts
• McMillen Park Community Center reception improvements
“Our department is dedicated to enriching the quality of life for the citizens and visitors to Fort Wayne,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said in a statement. “We can do that most effectively as we hear from community members.”