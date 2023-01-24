Fresh food is coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast-side food desert this fall.
Fort Wayne City Council members approved a city partnership Tuesday with Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates to create the Pontiac Street Market at 918 E. Pontiac St. It will create a 6,500-square-foot grocery store in an area where markets have died off over the years.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said the stores that were in the area have left. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said other stores have had the opportunity and some were even invited to open a southeast-side store.
“To fill the gap and need, we look for models,” Tucker said, “and this is the model that worked.”
It’s a nonprofit model where Fort Wayne and Parkview will split the costs to start the store, including the renovation of the building at 918 E. Pontiac St. and an addition that will give the market 6,500 square feet of space.
The building was most recently used by the nonprofit Vincent Village.
The city will use $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project, which will cost about $3.4 million. The rest of the construction money will initially come from the city using $700,000 in local income tax money and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission providing an additional $700,000.
However, Parkview will have to repay the local income tax money and redevelopment commission’s funding over five years. Parkview and Fort Wayne also have a five-year commitment to making the project work.
Parkview’s food vendor, Sodexo, will provide much of the food and operations, including locally sourced items. Tucker said they also want to provide local farmers with a market to sell their goods.
Parkview will oversee the hiring and staffing. Store employees will also have the ability to move into positions at Parkview.
Fort Wayne will be responsible for any deficit in the first three years, Townsend said. Deficits in the fourth and fifth years will be split between Parkview and the city.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he was concerned that the city might subsidize the market forever and was glad that any additional measure to keep Pontiac Street Market going after the first five years would have to come before the council.
Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne’s director of community development, announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the Surack Family Foundation has pledged $500,000 to cover any deficits.
Townsend said previously that conservatively, the Pontiac Street Market needs to capture 2.5% of area shoppers to cover its operations. Based on research, it will have 25,000 households in its service area and 10,000 within five to six blocks.
Based on the numbers, the market should be profitable within three years, said Tom Trent, attorney for Fort Wayne Community Development.
The city and Parkview also have five provisions that they can invoke if the market becomes too financially unstable.
“There will be a lot of fail-safes in the process,” Trent said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-3rd, said in December when the market was first proposed that he was concerned about debt and financing but felt this is the right project for American Rescue Plan Act. He called obtaining the Surack Family Foundation help for possible debt noteworthy in addressing his concerns.
“It really puts it on me to give you the benefit of the doubt,” he said.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, was the sole vote against the resolution, saying the city’s involvement in starting a grocery store would set a “dangerous precedent.” He said government is not designed to start up grocery stores and asked why private enterprises weren’t interested in starting a grocery store in the area.
“It seems like we’re treating a symptom instead of causes,” Arp said.
Construction on the market could start in February, and the store should be operational in the fall, Townsend told The Journal Gazette last week.
The market will eventually offer classes in cooking and nutrition, as its prototype in Toledo – Market on the Green – did after operating a few years.