A splash of red briefly dotted the green landscape near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon as the Rev. Bill McGill again delivered a speech he has spoken countless times before – the late civil rights leader’s iconic “I Have a Dream” address.
Sunday marked 59 years since Martin Luther King Jr. described his hopes for equality to more than 250,000 people gathered around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,’ ” King said on Aug. 28, 1963.
King would likely be discouraged that the nation still struggles with hate and discrimination, said McGill, senior pastor of Imani Baptist Temple.
“Here I am at 66 years of age, nearly, and I never thought that we would still be talking about the fulfillment of the dream,” McGill said. “I thought by now, clearly we would have made further progress than we have.”
Fewer than five people attended McGill’s annual commemoration of the speech’s anniversary, but that didn’t faze the pastor. He planned it last-minute, he said, and he offered a virtual option via Facebook.
“So, I’m actually surprised anybody, you know, showed up,” he said.
With a pail of red roses on the ground nearby, attendees Mary Fields and Amos Norman stood on either side of McGill as the pastor repeated King’s speech on a berm near Fourth and Clinton streets.
“It’s a continuous and constant fight,” Norman said of King’s dream.
McGill agreed. Instead of creating a unifying core, the pastor said, society keeps moving away from the civil rights leader’s message.
“We need these kinds of days of commemoration to help us in our racial navigation,” the pastor said.
When asked why he takes it upon himself to mark the speech’s anniversary, McGill said meeting King at age 8 was a defining moment in his life. The civil rights leader placed a hand on McGill’s shoulder and told him he saw greatness in him.
“I didn’t have a father growing up, and so I adopted Dr. King as my mentor and model,” McGill said. “I’ve tried to again replicate him in my everyday existence.”
Once finished with the speech, McGill invited the few attendees to join him on the bridge and drop 59 roses in the St. Marys River as a symbolic gesture: “We wanted the roses to be tossed in memory of each of those years that we are still actively involved in trying to make sure that the dream comes flowing down the stream.”