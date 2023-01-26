The Fort Wayne Plan Commission made its 2023 board appointments at its weekly meeting.
Connie Haas Zuber will serve as president, and Paul Sauerteig will serve as vice-president.
Ben Roussel, the executive director of department of planning services, will serve as secretary.
Judi Wire will serve on the Urban Transportation Advisory Board, while Patrick Rew is assigned to the Allen County Zoning Hearing Officer with Bryan McMillan as the alternate.
The Subdivision Control Committee will have Paul Sauerteig and Patrick Zaharako on it this year, as well as Principal Planner Nathan Schall of the plan department staff.
Assigned to the Downtown Design Review Committee are Connie Haas Zuber, Ted Kucinsky, Dan Ernst, Megan Crites, Thomas Offerle, John Riley and Aimee Shimisaki. The alternates are Adam Weesner and Greg Wehling.