The Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s approval of plans for a metals recycling plant was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room.
Exurban USA plans to use 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adam Center roads to a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices — including automotive parts, computers and cell phones — that can be reused for other purposes.
Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet.
Exurban submitted a three-page letter to address questions, but member Rachel Tobin-Smith said she still didn't know why the buildings have to be so tall. Jon Bomberger, Exurban’s attorney, said the height allows the facility to keep the work inside the building and is needed for the recycling process.
Tobin-Smith said she wasn’t sure the plan commission was the right body to approve a project like Exurban’s metal recycling plant.
“I think there’s an awful lot of environmental questions that no one seems to know the answers to,” Tobin-Smith said, “but that’s not our purview.”
Tobin-Smith requested an amendment to require the developer to fix the tree line to meet the ordinance’s buffer standards, which was approved unanimously. Before a final decision could be made, people in the audience started speaking out.
A man asked whether anyone from the public could speak. Connie Haas Zuber, commission president, said people can only talk during the business meeting if a member invites them up.
The opponent raised his voice while he explained that the public is disappointed in the commission for their approval. Don Schmidt, commission vice president, yelled over the man that he could not give a speech.
A few people stood and continued yelling. Haas Zuber said she was going to call security before the man said he was leaving any way.
On his way out of the meeting, the opponent said the officials put everything they don’t want on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
Without further discussion, the members unanimously approved the recycling plant’s request.