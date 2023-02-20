The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday approved a rezoning and primary development plan for a much-debated restaurant and party pontoon boat business on the St. Joseph River.
The rezoning to allow River City Ventures LLC’s plan for 4.5 acres at the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended, was approved by a 5-to-1 vote with one abstention.
Advanced by Joey Tippmann, the proposal for a 4,400-square-foot restaurant accompanied by 16-person pontoon boats for river excursions was opposed by nearby residents and users of the Rivergreenway trail that traverses the property.
Opponents called the development incompatible with existing nearby residential uses and the area’s comprehensive plan, as well as an impediment to greenway users’ safety. Opponents also decried the potential for environmental damage to a site with more than 25% in floodplain.
More than 1,000 people signed a petition against the project.
Commission members disagreed. Rezoning was required for about 1.5 acres of the site from single-family residential to limited commercial, which was supported with votes from Rick Briley, Ryan Neumeister, Don Schmidt, Patrick Zaharako and Connie Haas Zuber, commission president, who expressed hesitation as she joined the vote.
Judi Wire opposed the rezoning, and Paul Sauerteig, a Fort Wayne attorney, abstained.
The vote for the primary development plan split along the same line, except Sauerteig also voted in favor.
The plan commission has the final say on development plans, but all rezonings have to be approved by City Council members. The plan commission’s approval for the rezoning will serve as a “do pass” recommendation to the council.
Rachel Tobin-Smith and City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, were absent.
River City’s proposal generated more discussion than typical for a plan commission business meeting as Zuber allowed debate to continue even after Schmidt asked to “call the question,” which means to bring the matter to an immediate vote.
Neumeister, a member of the commission’s site committee that previously voted in favor of the project, moved to allow the rezoning.
He later questioned why no one seems to have similar concerns about safety on the rest of the Rivergreenway and why some members have been against an individual’s business that would bring more access to the city’s rivers. That is an officially stated part of desired development, he said.
Haas Zuber said in response that the commission has a responsibility to uphold the zoning plan, noting that the members don’t “rule on the sanity of anyone’s business plan.”
Neumeister said members were letting personal feelings get in the way. Haas Zuber countered by saying making personal judgments was why all of the members were there.
The plan that was approved is much different from the one first proposed and comes with a long list of conditions, including being contingent on approvals from various regulatory agencies.
The agencies include state and local environmental officials, the federal government wetlands oversight and the county health department, which would have jurisdiction on the restaurant’s practices.
Also, a previous proposal to relocate the greenway would have likely faced scrutiny by the city parks department.
After the meeting, Dan Wire, a longtime Fort Wayne advocate for rivers, said he was disappointed by the members’ decision after so many residents offered their input.
“I thought this was going to be an uphill battle, and the commission’s vote shows it,” he said. “All the regulatory agencies going forward are going to have to do their job and do it correctly.”
The approved plan does not include a boathouse structure that was in the original proposal. The plan also no longer includes waivers for outdoor storage and revises how passengers will access the boats.
No one was allowed to speak in support or opposition at Monday’s business meeting, which is typical with the commission’s protocol. A public hearing on River City’s plan was held Feb. 12.