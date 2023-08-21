The vote was evenly split Monday when the Fort Wayne Plan Commission tried to decide whether to approve a local man’s request that would allow him to fence part of his yard.
Gerald Eldridge is seeking an amendment to his property lines at 4520 Old Mill Road. He wants to build a fence for his side yards, and he has built a swimming pool and part of a house addition over the property line.
Residents argued against the fence at the commission’s Aug. 14 meeting, saying it would be unsightly for the neighborhood.
Fort Wayne Plan Commission member Karen Richards said the Site Committee recommended denying the request. She also said Eldridge’s request was denied before.
“It’s the same thing he did before in essence,” Richards said. “We denied it before for a number of reasons, and I think we felt the same was true again.”
The first request was a vacation petition, which would allow the property owner greater development freedom. Eldridge presented it the second time as a plat amendment, meaning that it would change the boundaries of a property.
Bob Eherenman, legal counsel for the plan commission, said a resident has never filed to amend a plat after being denied a vacation petition.
“This is just coming in the back door to get what they didn’t get before,” Richards added.
The commission voted 4-4 Monday on Richard’s motion to deny Eldridge’s request. Commission member Tom Freistroffer was absent.
Neighborhood lots can have a fence in the backyard but not the front or side yards. Michelle Wood, senior land use planner, said Eldridge’s lot is unusual because it is on a corner.
Eherenman said the plan commissioners could continue discussing the amendment or move it to next month’s business meeting. Commissioners chose to vote again at the next meeting.
“I’m sorry we can’t resolve the question now for the petitioners or for the neighborhood,” said Connie Haas Zuber, president of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. “But that’s the difficulty of this.”
The Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s next business meeting with be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Room 030 at Citizens Square.