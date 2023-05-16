Two new housing developments could come to Fort Wayne’s southeast side if the city’s Plan Commission approves them at a meeting next month.
One proposed development is a two-story apartment building in the 4600 block of Lafayette Street. According to the application filed by property owner Jack Dadou, the building would be on four lots: 4601. 4607, 4611 and 4617.
The Lafayette Street development would fit 16 housing units into a total of 10,150 square feet, half of the apartments with two bedrooms and the others with one. The plan also calls for 21 parking spaces.
Dadou applied for both approval of the development plan and to rezone the property. Currently, the lots are zoned for single-family housing, but he wants them rezoned to multifamily residential.
The second development plan, filed by Chris Payne on behalf of Think Southeast, is at 2225 McKinnie Ave., according to the application. It also contains four lots, but they’re already zoned for multifamily development.
Think Southeast’s plan includes 11 units on the 1.84-acre property with each unit being a two-story townhome. The development would include 12 parking spaces.
Both proposals will be up for public comment at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s June 12 public hearing, and the commission is expected to issue its decisions June 26.
The commission has the final word on both development plans but can only make a do- or do-not-pass recommendation to the City Council on the Lafayette Street rezoning request.