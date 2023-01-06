The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will take public input on two downtown development projects Monday.
JK O’Donnell’s, an Irish pub downtown at 121 W. Wayne St., has plans for a pergola for additional seating and special events.
The plan commission will also ask for input on proposed plans for Schaab Riverfront Plaza, which is expected to transform the former Schaab Metal Products site into a plaza with multiple commercial tenants, including a restaurant.
JK O’Donnell’s has requested approval of a primary development plan for a new outdoor dining pergola, the plans for which require a waiver because of the pergola’s size.
Accessory structures, such as the pergola, are required to be 25% or less of the first-floor area for the main building. The 2,700-square-foot pergola will be about 53% of the first-floor area of the restaurant.
The pergola is expected to give the pub more seating options. The expansion plans also include an outdoor bar, which was approved by the design committee but doesn’t require commission approval because it’s less than 1,000 square feet.
The pergola is expected to be about a foot away from surrounding buildings and the serving bar. The pergola will be made of structural-grade steel and will mimic the industrial façade of the bar.
The development includes uplighting, which is not expected to conflict with lighting requirements, the application says.
Don Steininger, a local real estate developer, purchased the industrial property to create a commercial use that will complement downtown riverfront development. The city had previously worked with Schaab Metals to relocate the business because of its incompatibility with the second phase of riverfront development, which is bringing public spaces between the St. Marys River and the industrial facility.
Steininger has asked for approval on the primary development plan and changing the zoning of the industrial property to downtown edge, which is used by adjacent riverfront development.
The plans call for the original building to be repurposed and for a 560-square-foot addition. However, plan commission staffers say in a report that the applicant is considering revising the plans for the vestibule to be about 490 square feet instead to accommodate a sewer easement.
The plans say the new additions will be made of all glass, which the staff noted “could be good juxtaposition” with the historic brick.
The public hearing is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Citizens Square, room 30. The plan commission members are expected to discuss and make decisions on the requests at the 5:30 p.m. meeting Jan. 23.