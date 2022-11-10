Fort Wayne Plan Commission members are expected to make a final decision Monday on whether to allow a Famous Taco restaurant at a West Jefferson Boulevard site after the board was split last month.
Some members opposed the request in October because the developer appears to be asking for forgiveness rather than permission, which is not a first for Martin Quintana, the Fort Wayne restaurateur who owns the strip mall at the 6600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.
Quintana has asked the commission members to allow him to amend a previous written commitment for the Jefferson retail plaza so it can house a sit-down Mexican restaurant. An exterior sign for Famous Taco was installed at the location months before the plan was heard at a public hearing in October.
Quintana's work on the property has had neighbors' attention for years.
In 2019, the developer, who has been associated with Las Lomas, Dos Margaritas and Famous Taco restaurants in Fort Wayne, proposed a 9,000-square-foot garage tacked onto an existing residence. The garage was then turned into an 11,000-square-foot retail plaza, which was zoned only for single residences at the time.
Quintana requested a higher zoning after he was stopped by the Allen County Building Department twice for violations following complaints from local residents. To help with the 2019 approval, Quintana made a written agreement that promised any restaurant use would be limited to a small sandwich shop with no drive-thru or outdoor eating area.
The plan commission eventually approved the plans, along with a limited commercial zoning and written commitment.
Quintana now wants to amend that written agreement to open a Famous Taco in the space.
Rachel Tobin-Smith, a commission member who lives near the site, said she is surprised the site committee recommended approving the latest request after Quintana is once again trying to change course without prior approval. The site committee takes a closer look at plans after each monthly public hearing to give a recommendation on passage at the business meeting, which is typically a week later.
“The issue is, we’re once again allowing somebody to ask for forgiveness instead of permission, and we’re setting a precedence here,” Tobin-Smith said. “What good is plan commission if people do not have to come to us for permission first?”
Don Schmidt, who is on the site committee, said it was an easy decision because of an endorsement from the Covington Creek Condominium Association.
“The site committee is a very forgiving body,” he added.
Member Judi Wire said she understood Tobin-Smith's concerns. Connie Haas Zuber, commission president, had shared similar concerns at the public hearing.
“This particular development continues to do what it wants without asking for permission up front,” Tobin-Smith said.
Scmidt argued that the plan commission is supposed to focus on the community – not on developers asking for permission.
Paul Sauerteig, a commission member, gave his opinion before Tobin-Smith asked the other members to take the request to a vote.
“I think the process was not ideal, but we are supposed to address whether the written commitment is in conflict with the zoning ordinance,” Sauerteig said.
The members voted 4-3 with Tobin-Smith, Wire and Haas Zuber in opposition. Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, Rick Briley, Schmidt and Sauerteig supported the amendment, and Ryan Neumeister and City Engineer Patrick Zaharako were absent.
Because the action didn’t receive five votes in either direction, the plan commission members is expected to vote again Monday.