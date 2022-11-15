Fort Wayne officials plan to sell the East Coliseum Boulevard home of the city radio shop for $3.35 million to a real estate development firm.
City Council members unanimously gave initial approval Tuesday to the sale of about 3.5 acres at the northeast corner of Parnell Avenue and Coliseum to Bluestone Single Tenant Properties LLC. The sale price is about $200,000 more than the lowest of two appraisals the city is required to get for sales and purchases.
Chris Carmichael, city property manager, said he’s pleased with the outcome considering he told City Council members earlier this year that he expected the property to sell for about $2 million.
In April, City Council members approved city funds for the $7.2 million purchase of the three-building campus on Avenue of Autos off of Illinois Road, which formerly included Cadillac, Buick and Saturn vehicle dealerships. The properties had to be purchased by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission because the sale price was higher than the average of two appraisals by $372,500 — a move that is prohibited for the city itself.
City Controller Garry Morr said the Avenue of Autos appraisals came in lower than the sale price because the plots were assessed individually instead of as a campus. Morr called the location perfect because it will allow Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to relocate several departments.
The relocation project will cost more than $15 million after renovations and equipment.
The 27,250-square-foot former Cadillac Building is set to become the home for police storage and radio shop.
The sale of the current radio shop property on Coliseum was previously approved by the Board of Public Works.
Carmichael did not mention what Bluestone plans to do with the property.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked whether the money from the sale would go back into the General Fund because that’s where the $7.2 million for the Avenue of Autos properties came from, which Carmichael confirmed.
The council members — except for Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who were absent — unanimously gave an initial OK to the sale.
In other business, City Council members gave initial approval to the acquisition of three county-owned properties, including the land north of the 4100 block of Strathdon Road. The Allen County Community Development Corporation is giving the city the land, which is vacated railroad right of way, at no cost.
Carmichael said the property, which is off of Wayne Trace between Paulding and Tillman roads, will be used for a future section of the Six Mile Creek Trail. It will eventually connect with the trail along Tillman Road and provide walkability to Southwick Elementary and Paul Harding Jr. High School, Carmichael said.
The county corporation is also selling the city land at 6100 block of Winchester Road and behind 3320 Covington Road for $600. The properties are prone to flooding so the city wants to purchase the undeveloped land to make it into greenspace as part of an effort to alleviate liabilities for nearby property owners, Carmichael said.
The city would also like to buy land at 7900, 7732 and 7700 Auburn Road for $300. Carmichael said the plots are about 10-feet-wide on the east side of Auburn Road north of the intersection with Cook Road.
The Public Works Right-of-Way division wants the land for any future expansions of that section of Auburn Road, Carmichael said.
Final decisions on the initial votes are expected next week.