Three suspects have been arrested in the shooting that left one male victim dead and another wounded at a residence early Friday.
Fort Wayne police today said Royal R. Davis, 36; Jessica Fuentes, 29; and Robert Ward, 28, face charges related to the shooting officers responded to about 1:20 a.m. at 2022 St. Marys Ave.
Paramedics declared a male victim dead at the scene after officers found him inside the home. The other male victim was taken to a hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.
Davis and Fuentes led police on a high-speed vehicle chase that began about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams and Harrison streets, and ended near Interstate 469 and U.S. 27. The pair were captured after running from police.
Officers said they arrested Ward in the 1400 block of Dubois Street about 2 a.m. today.
Davis and Fuentes face multiple murder charges, while Ward faces a charge of robbery resulting in death. Davis also is charged with fleeing and resisting arrest.