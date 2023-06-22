Fort Wayne police said today a man wanted in connection with an April shooting has been arrested.
Gage Adaway, 22, has been arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and battery with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting April 4. On April 5, police sent a news release regarding a shooting in the 4000 block of Willshire Boulevard the previous day.
A man called police and said his friend had been shot and that they were driving to the hospital, according to the April 5 release. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck when they arrived at the hospital.
At that time, police said they had identified a person of interest in the shooting.
The Fort Wayne Police Department's Homicide Unit led the investigation and was assisted by the department's Vice/Narcotics division.